Jennifer Aniston on the chances of a ‘Friends’ reunion – “anything could happen”

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out on the chances of a Friends reunion – and it’s one of the most positive updates in a long while.

The iconic sitcom aired its last episode in 2004, and the chances of the show’s return have seemingly diminished in the years since. In March this year, co-creator Marta Kauffman said that a reunion would only “disappoint” fans – with her comments coming after the show’s arrival on Netflix proved extremely popular.

But in a new interview with Ellen, Aniston has refused to rule out the prospect of the show’s full return.

“Ohhhkay. Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this,” she said.

“I would do it… The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen.”

Her comments are a marked contrast to those of Lisa Kudrow – who has previously described the prospect of a reunion as “sad”.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, said: “That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.”

David Schwimmer also previously admitted: “Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers.

“I doubt it, I really doubt it. But thank you for asking, and moving on!”

Meanwhile, Friends also forms part of IKEA’s latest ad campaign – with the show’s iconic living room featuring as one of the sets from an array of popular TV shows.