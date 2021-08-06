Jennifer Aniston clarifies why she’s cut off unvaccinated friends

Jennifer Aniston has explained why she’s cut ties with friends who refuse to be vaccinated from COVID-19.

The 52-year-old actress, best known for playing Rachel in Friends, said recently she’d “lost a few people in [her] weekly routine” who refused or didn’t disclose whether or not they had been vaccinated.

The comment sparked a divisive reaction among her followers, and Aniston has since explained her stance in response to a message on Instagram.

Asked why she’s so worried about unvaccinated people considering she’s had both jabs, Aniston replied: “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and/or die. But I can give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

“That is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here.”

In the original interview with InStyle, Aniston said: “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame.

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.

“It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Aniston is set to return for the second series of The Morning Show, where she plays breakfast news anchor Alex Levy alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show season two releases September 17 on Apple TV+.