Jennifer Aniston criticised over “dismissive” comments on intimacy coordinators

Jennifer Aniston has come under fire following comments about intimacy coordinators.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Aniston detailed the preparation that went into a love scene from the third season of Apple TV’s The Morning Show between her character, Alex Levy, and Paul Marks played by Jon Hamm.

“Having [director Mimi Leder] there, you’re protected,” Aniston said. “I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentlemen, always – I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare.

“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK.’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned – we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

Following the comments, some have criticised Aniston’s response as being “dismissive” of the benefits intimacy coordinators can have on set for some performers.

“I don’t understand this obsession some actors have with dunking on intimacy coordinators,” one user on X wrote. “You can say you and your scene partner mutually agreed you were happy without one without dismissing the important role they play to keep people (especially younger performers) safe.”

Another added: “Jennifer Aniston may or may not be in a position where she doesn’t *need* an intimacy coordinator, but this dismissive response to the concept is undeniably harmful to others who are not in her position and would greatly benefit from widespread adoption of intimacy coordination.”

Some however defended Aniston for what they viewed as her simply acknowledging that she personally doesn’t need intimacy coordinators. One replied to the comments on X, writing: “Orrrrr…. and just hear me out. She’s a seasoned actress and doesn’t need it because she knows what to do. Hell they both do.”

A number of actors have questioned the need for intimacy coordinators, including Michael Caine and Sean Bean. Others however, like Kate Winslet and Aidan Turner, have been vocal about how they could have benefitted from having one on past projects.

Aniston recently faced a backlash following comments she made about an Instagram post from Jamie Foxx – which led him to issue an apology.

Earlier this year, the actor discussed how reactions to Friends has changed over the years, saying a “whole generation of people” now finds the show “offensive”.

“There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now,” Aniston said.

“Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved. Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

She added: “You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh. That was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were, and now we’re not allowed to do that.”