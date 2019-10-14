Jennifer Aniston explains why ‘Friends’ movie will never happen

"It's not been without our desire to."

Jennifer Aniston has explained why a Friends movie will never happen, and it seems that the cast aren’t to blame.

The US actress, who played Rachel Green in the hit 90s sitcom, explained that David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc were all seemingly on board for a big screen reunion, but the show’s producers were not so keen.

Aniston explained: “Our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us. Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.”

When quizzed about whether all six Friends would have been involved, she told Variety: “It depends.

“I mean, we haven’t all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes.”

She added: “‘But whatever. Maybe it’s better this way, but we’ll never know.”

This comes after Aniston admitted that a full “reboot” would potentially jeopardise the show’s legacy.

After reuniting with her co-stars to mark the show’s 25th anniversary, she explained: “I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good what it was,” she said. “So why do it? It would ruin it.”

Earlier this month, the one Friends storyline Matthew Perry refused to film was revealed. According to Saul Austerlitz, author of the book Generation Friends: An Inside Look At The Show That Defined A Television Era, the actor’s character Chandler was meant to sneak into a gay bar because he loved the bar chef’s tuna melts.

Austerlitz said: “Perry said no, and the story was shelved.”