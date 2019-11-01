Jennifer Aniston felt “isolated” after ‘Friends’ finished

It comes after the star said her and her co-stars on the show were "working on something"

Jennifer Aniston has spoken of the “isolation” she felt after Friends finished.

The star appears in new TV comedy The Morning Show, set to air this week on Apple TV+.

On The Morning Show, Aniston plays news broadcaster Alex Levy, and the show follows her as her co-anchor Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carell) is accused of sexual misconduct and fired from his position.

Now, speaking about the new show to Entertainment Weekly, Aniston has admitted that she feels particularly attached to the role, as she’s able to get into the headspace of a famous TV personality and understands the “isolation” it brings.

“I understand that, with people having connections to Friends,” Aniston said, reflecting on how much the public feel like they know her life inside out.

“I understand the isolation – not wanting to be seen, not wanting to be public, not wanting to have to go on a red carpet. It’s not always easy to go out there and have to be the person that you have to be.”

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston said she was “working on something” with the other members of the Friends cast. It came after she recently explained why a Friends movie will never happen.

Aniston also recently spoke about the disparities in pay on Friends and revealed that she was left frustrated that some of the stars were being paid more than others.