Jennifer Aniston had to walk out of ‘Friends’ reunion “at certain points”

Jennifer Aniston has said she had to walk out of Friends: The Reunion “at certain points” because she felt too emotional.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter why the actor, who played Rachel in the beloved sitcom, found the reunion “harder than anticipated” she replied: “Time travel is hard.”

“I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,'” Aniston continued.

“Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.’ And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’

She added: “It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”

Aniston’s Friends co-star Matthew Perry is currently working on an “unflinchingly honest” memoir, both about his anxiety while working on the show and his experience with addiction.

Earlier this year, Aniston spoke out in support of the actor after he admitted he experienced anxiety on set.

“I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt,” Aniston told Today. “Which makes a lot of sense.”