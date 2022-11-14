Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to actor father who has died aged 89

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her father John Aniston following his death aged 89.

The Friends actor confirmed her father had passed away on Friday (November 11), describing him as “one of the most beautiful humans”.

In a post on Instagram, Jennifer wrote: “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

In response to the post, Reese Witherspoon wrote: “Sending you all my angels. I love you sister.” Jennifer Lopez added: “Sending you love and strength.”

The late actor was best known for playing Victor Kiriakis for over 30 years in NBC daytime drama Days Of Our Lives, after he was originally cast in 1985.

Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on.

He earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for the role in 2017. Earlier this year, he received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Along with Days Of Our Lives, John also starred in Search For Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, Star Trek: Voyager and Mad Men.

John is survived by daughter Jennifer, son Alexander and his wife Sherry Rooney.