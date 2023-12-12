Jennifer Aniston recalls texting Matthew Perry the day he died

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her final conversation with her late Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.

Speaking to Variety for her first interview since Perry’s untimely death in late October, Aniston recalled to the outlet that she had been texting with him in the morning of the day that he died.

While she did not share details on what the pair talked about, Aniston said of her former co-star’s behaviour that morning: “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Aniston continued: “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Reese Witherspoon – who was sharing the interview with Aniston and Variety – had previously guest-starred in two episodes of Friends, and chimed in, saying: “You all were so close. It’s incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years. It’s really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other.”

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was 54 years old. A private funeral service was held on November 3.

Following news of his passing, Perry’s Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow shared touching individual tributes to the late actor on their respective Instagram pages.

The cast are also reportedly “planning a special reunion” to honour their late co-star at the upcoming Emmy Awards ceremony. Perry’s official death certificate stated that his cause of death was still “deferred” following inconclusive initial autopsy results. The toxicology report confirmed earlier that Perry’s death was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.