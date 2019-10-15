Jennifer Aniston stages ‘Friends’ reunion in first Instagram post

The image has garnered over 1.8 million likes already

Jennifer Aniston sparked excitement among Friends fans earlier today (October 15) by posting a picture of herself with the rest of her co-stars from the hit sitcom on Instagram.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show throughout its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, uploaded the image as her debut post on Instagram.

The actress captioned the image — which features Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer along with Aniston — with the message: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.” You can see the post below.

The post has already racked up over 2.1 million likes, with Aniston’s account attracting 248,000 followers in just over three hours.

The photo of the actors back together was likely taken earlier this month at a meet-up which Aniston spoke about in more detail during an appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show.

The image of the Friends gang back together will only add to the seemingly constant speculation surrounding a possible reboot of the sitcom. Aniston herself spoke about the possibility of a reunion movie in a recent interview, suggesting that the prospect of a revival on the big screen would likely be denied by the producers of the original show, who “wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us”.

“Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much,” she added.