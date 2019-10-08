Jennifer Aniston talks recent ‘Friends’ reunion but says reboot would “ruin” the show

Aniston and some of the other main cast members met up recently

Jennifer Aniston has spoken about the recent mini Friends reunion and her views on rebooting the classic sitcom.

The actor met up with her former co-stars Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc this weekend (October 6).

Speaking about how it came about, Aniston said the reunion was spontaneous. “Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” she explained during an appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show. “[It was] very civilised but we laughed a lot.”

The star, who played Rachel Green on the show, added that the cast all “miss [the series] every day”, but dismissed the idea of rebooting it.

“I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good what it was,” she said. “So why do it? It would ruin it.”

Earlier this month, the one Friends storyline Matthew Perry refused to film was revealed. According to Saul Austerlitz, author of the book Generation Friends: An Inside Look At The Show That Defined A Television Era, the actor’s character Chandler was meant to sneak into a gay bar because he loved the bar chef’s tuna melts.

Austerlitz said: “Perry said no, and the story was shelved.”

The show celebrated its 25th-anniversary last month and the cast marked the occasion on social media, thanking fans for tuning in over the years.