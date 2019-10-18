Jennifer Aniston finally confirms what happened to Ross and Rachel after ‘Friends’

The question we've all wanted an answer to

Jennifer Aniston has finally revealed her take on what happened to Ross and Rachel after the end of Friends.

The star recently joined Instagram, staging a Friends reunion with her fellow sitcom castmates as her first photo.

In the comments section of the post, a fan asked Aniston the question we’ve all been wanting to know the answer to: did Ross and Rachel stay together?

Her response? She quoted the iconic line from the series “we’re on a break” – hinting that the pair did not stay together after the finale.

Earlier this week, Aniston revealed why she thinks a Friends reunion will never happen.

“Our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us,” she explained. “Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.

“I mean, we haven’t all sat in a room,” she said of all six cast members being involved in a potential reboot.

“But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes.”

Aniston has also recently said that she thinks Marvel is “diminishing” the film industry, following recent comments from Martin Scorcese, which likened the MCU to a “theme park”.

“You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies,” Aniston said.