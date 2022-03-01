Jennifer Coolidge confirmed to return for ‘The White Lotus’ season two

HBO has confirmed Jennifer Coolidge will return for The White Lotus season two.

Following reports in October last year, the network confirmed the actor’s return on Monday via Twitter (February 28) as production on the second season started in Sicily, Italy.

Coolidge, who plays the troubled Tanya McQuoid, is the only actor from the show’s first season confirmed to return.

She is joined by previously announced new cast members Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

Filming on the second season is taking place at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, along with other locations in and around Sicily.

The White Lotus is a dark comedy drama which, in the first season, follows a group of visitors on holiday at a Hawaiian resort. The original cast featured Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Lukas Gage, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy.

Creator Mike White, who served as writer, director and executive producer on the first season, will return for the second outing.

In a five-star review of The White Lotus, NME wrote: “There is so much there, all the time, bubbling to the surface, and it would take an impatient viewer not to be seduced by it all.

“Rarely is there a moment where one of the guests isn’t unhappy or angry, confused or offended, and White manages to balance it all without the whole thing feeling false or like the worst parts of a soap opera. This, as many failed TV shows prove, is a Herculean effort. We should scoff them up while we can.”