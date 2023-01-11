Jennifer Coolidge receives standing ovation at Golden Globes 2023

Jennifer Coolidge received a standing ovation at the Golden Globes 2023 tonight (January 10) as she collected the award for Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.

The star was honoured for her role in The White Lotus, in which she played heiress Tanya McQuoid.

“I can put this down, right?” Coolidge joked of the trophy as she came up to the stage. “I don’t work out, you know? What I mean is I can’t hold it that long.”

Advertisement

She then continued to reflect on her career, getting tearful as she recalled the “five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs”, including Ryan Murphy, Michael Patrick King and Reese Witherspoon. “I didn’t know anybody and it was sort of this thing that wasn’t going anywhere,” she explained. “Then there would be these people who would give you these cute little jobs and it would be enough to go to the next one and the next one.”

SO well-deserved! Congratulations @jencoolidge for WINNING Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture ❤️ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2h8kmbv23B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Referring to her appearance at the 2022 Emmys, she added that a “hook” had taken her off stage before she was able to finish her speech at that event and took the opportunity to share her thoughts at the Golden Globes instead. Addressing The White Lotus creator Mike White, Coolidge said: “Truly I just want you all to know I had such big dreams and expectations as a young person, but what happened is they sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was gonna be the queen of Monaco, even though someone else did it.

“I had these giant ideas and then you get older and you think, ‘Oh what the fuck is going to happen?’ And I just want to say, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning – even if this is the end, because you did kill me off. You changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbours are speaking to me, things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me.”

The actor concluded by telling the room what they should know about White: “He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well. He’s worried about animals! He really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. You make people want to live longer — and I didn’t! Mike, I love you to death. This is really a fucking fun night. Thank you.”

Elsewhere at the Golden Globes 2023, Angela Basset became the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie, while Michelle Yeoh reflected on her career in Hollywood. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a hopeful video message to the event and actor Austin Butler responded to claims he still speaks with his Elvis voice. You can catch up with all the winners from the night here.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of The White Lotus season two, NME wrote: “Rarely is there a moment where one of the guests isn’t unhappy or angry, confused or offended, and White manages to balance it all without the whole thing feeling false or like the worst parts of a soap opera. This, as many failed TV shows prove, is a Herculean effort. We are lucky to have shows like The White Lotus. We should scoff them up while we can.”