Jennifer Coolidge’s spray tan for ‘The White Lotus’ resulted in A&E trip

Jennifer Coolidge’s spray tan for the upcoming season of The White Lotus resulted in a visit to A&E following an allergic reaction.

The actress, famous for her roles in comedies including American Pie and Legally Blonde, is set to reprise her Emmy-winning role as Tanya McQuoid in the second series of the show, which is set at the White Lotus Blossom Circle in Sicily.

Speaking to Allure in a new interview, Coolidge said she had a “quick reaction” to the tanning product used on her skin during filming.

“For The White Lotus, I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” she explained. “I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”

Coolidge is the only cast member from the show’s first season to feature in its second, which is also set to star F Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Tom Hollander.

The White Lotus season two is released on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic in October.

Earlier this year (May 25), Coolidge said she felt typecast with “gold digger” roles before starring in series The White Lotus.

“Truly, except for a few fun little movie jobs like Austenland, it wasn’t until Mike White really gave me a part [in The White Lotus] where I was really playing something very different. Look, everything happens in its time, but there was this very long period of just repeating myself.”

In a five-star review of the first season of The White Lotus, NME wrote: “There is so much there, all the time, bubbling to the surface, and it would take an impatient viewer not to be seduced by it all. Rarely is there a moment where one of the guests isn’t unhappy or angry, confused or offended, and White manages to balance it all without the whole thing feeling false or like the worst parts of a soap opera.

“This, as many failed TV shows prove, is a Herculean effort. We are lucky to have shows like The White Lotus. We should scoff them up while we can.”