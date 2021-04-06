Jennifer Jason Leigh set to appear in season two of ‘Hunters’

Jennifer Jason Leigh has joined season two of Amazon Prime Video series, Hunters.

As reported in Deadline, Leigh will be joining season two of the conspiracy thriller drama, which was created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Season one of the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February last year and featured Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby) alongside Oscar winner Al Pachino.

Leigh was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for her appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. She currently stars in the Netflix drama Atypical which is due to end after its fourth season.

According to the publication, Leigh will play the new character ‘Chava’ who is described as “a top Nazi hunter.” She will appear alongside Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton, who are set to return for season two.

There is no news as yet if Al Pacino, who appeared in season one, will return.

Reviewing Hunters last year, NME said: “Hunters doesn’t skimp on historical detail. Stuffed with grim flashbacks to the Second World War, each character’s background is fleshed out with on-screen action – most of it exceptionally gruesome…

“Narratively, the bonkers, comics-inspired thriller could have forgotten the importance of plot and filled the show with meaningless fight scenes. Instead, we get plenty of gore and some spectacular set-pieces, but the buildup is longer – and the extra dialogue makes each episode’s bombshell moment more emotional.”

Confirming the series’ return, creator David Weil said last year that he was “beyond grateful” to the Amazon team “for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters“.