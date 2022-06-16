‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistakes Michael Caine for Mick Jagger

A contestant on Jeopardy! mistook Michael Caine for The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in a recent episode.

On Monday’s (June 13) episode of the US quiz show, contestant Mazin Omer made the mistake when he asked for a $400 clue in a category called ‘Knight After Knight’.

As a picture of Caine was shown on screen, host Mayim Bialik read the clue: “To honour his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, so he’s Sir Maurice Micklewhite.”

Omer replied: “It was, Mick Jagger?”

Fellow contestant Lisa Hernson went onto provide the correct answer, while Eric Ahasic won the show for a sixth day in a row.

Following Omer’s guess, many expressed confusion on social media. “I’m not sure which of those two gentlemen would be more offended,” one viewer wrote.

Another wrote: “Trying desperately to understand how you confuse Michael Caine for Mick Jagger.”

The Rolling Stones recently rescheduled shows in Amsterdam after Jagger tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The band also postponed a gig in Bern, Switzerland set to take place on Friday (June 17).

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days,” Jagger wrote on Twitter. “I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week. The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP.”