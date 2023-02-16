Jeremy Clarkson criticised for telling dyslexic lawyer to “learn to spell”

Jeremy Clarkson has been criticised for telling a dyslexic lawyer to “learn to spell”.

According to Metro, the exchange reportedly happened at a hearing before West Oxfordshire district council’s uplands area planning subcommittee in January.

The meeting saw Clarkson reportedly discuss his Diddly Squat farm in the Cotswolds, during which he is said to have made “disparaging marks” about a council officer’s report written by Barrister Charles Streeten.

“The TV star took a swipe at spelling mistakes in the council officer’s report,” read a summary of the event by The Guardian, per Metro.

Streeten then wrote a public response to Clarkson, in an open letter obtained by The Times, in which he discusses remarks made about his dyslexia while at school.

“Learn to spell. Well, I’ve certainly tried. When you muttered those words to me you couldn’t have known how many times I’ve heard them,” Streeten’s letter reads.

The lawyer went on to say Clarkson had a “general disregard” for planning rules and called his conduct “shameful”, adding: “It indicates a ‘give me an inch and I’ll take a mile’ attitude.”

The exchange between Clarkson and Streeten reportedly screened in the second season of Clarkson’s Farm, with the ruling eventually going against Clarkson.

Jeremy Clarkson was recently criticised for ranting against Meghan Markle in a newspaper column, which prompted over 6,000 complaints.

Clarkson was criticised on social media by many celebrities for his comments, ranging from comedian Kathy Burke to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.