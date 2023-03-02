Jeremy Clarkson says he hasn’t been “sacked” from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’

Jeremy Clarkson has denied that he’s been “sacked” as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

ITV boss Carolyn McCall recently confirmed to Variety the channel has “no future commitments” with Clarkson beyond the quiz show’s next series, indicating it could be the presenter’s last.

“We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that,” said McCall. “And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”

In response to the reports, and claims he had split from his wife Lisa Hogan, Clarkson wrote on Twitter: “So many kind messages about today’s reports. But relax. Lisa and I have not split up and I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

The next series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is currently in production and is expected to air later this year.

Clarkson’s future on the show was brought into question following the reaction to his column in The Sun, where he said he hated Meghan Markle on a “cellular level”. At the time, when asked if Clarkson will remain as host of the quiz show, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said: “Yes, at the moment we are.”

After the column was widely condemned by celebrities and public figures, the article was taken down at Clarkson’s request. In a post responding to the backlash, Clarkson wrote: “I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

In February, press regulator IPSO launched a formal investigation into The Sun column after it drew over 25,000 complaints from the public.

Earlier this year, it was claimed Amazon were planning to cut ties with Clarkson following his comments about the Duchess Of Sussex.