Jeremy Renner’s face wounds removed from poster following snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner‘s face wounds have been removed from the Mayor Of Kingstown poster, following his recent accident.

The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough on New Year’s Day. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered blunt chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries, and several cuts to his face.

As a mark of respect to the actor, the Paramount+ series decided to alter some of its promotional material, which showed Renner’s face to be in a similar state.

“It’s good of the network,” co-creator Hugh Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that “everybody is sensitive to Jeremy”.

On Tuesday (January 17), Renner confirmed that he had returned home from hospital, having spent several days in intensive care.

Replying to a post from Mayor Of Kingstown‘s official Twitter account, Renner said: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The actor seemingly made it home on Tuesday night, as just the day before (January 16) he shared an update on Instagram saying that he missed his “happy place”.

While it’s been reported that it could take Renner “years” to recover from his injuries, his sister Kym has remained optimistic.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” she told People. “He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

A number of directors and co-stars have sent messages of support to Renner since the accident. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared on Instagram: “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

Renner has been updating his followers about his condition via his social media accounts.