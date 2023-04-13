Jerry Hall reportedly banned from giving ‘Succession’ writers ideas in Rupert Murdoch divorce settlement

Jerry Hall was reportedly banned from giving storyline ideas to the writers of Succession as part of her divorce settlement from Rupert Murdoch.

The HBO series, which stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, is partially inspired by the Murdoch family, along with other media mogul families like the Redstones and Mercers. “The amazing thing about this stuff is that it’s everywhere,” show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New York Times in 2019.

“Sumner Redstone’s family. The Mercers. The Murdochs. Conrad Black. Sometimes people have said, it’s really about these people, isn’t it? It’s based on them. And: No. We read widely and we do take elements of stuff. Hopefully, if you’re writing in the right area, you end up hitting reality. But there are no moles.”

In a new report on Vanity Fair, it’s claimed Murdoch, who divorced Hall in 2022 after six years of marriage, had informed her over email that he had wanted to separate.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” the alleged email read. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do… my New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

After they finalised the divorce, the report claims “one of the terms of the settlement was that Hall couldn’t give story ideas to the writers of Succession”.

It’s also claimed Hall had to move everything out of the Bel Air estate within 30 days and had to show receipts to prove items belonged to her.

Prior to his marriage to Hall in 2016, Murdoch had been married three times; to Wendi Deng, Anna Murdoch Mann and Patricia Booker.

Succession is currently in its fourth and final season. Along with Cox, the show stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun.

Recently, it was claimed Murdoch’s son Lachlan had accused his brother James of leaking lines to the writers of the HBO series.