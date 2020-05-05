News

Jerry Seinfeld suggests ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ could be over soon

His motto has always been “Don’t overstay your welcome”

By Ella Kemp
Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld (CREDIT: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Jerry Seinfeld has said the end of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee could be near.

While discussing his new standup special 23 Hours to Kill, the stand-up comedian also speculated on the future of his sketch show.

“We haven’t planned anything with that show, I kind of feel like if I did that tour,” Seinfeld told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know, I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point.”

The comedian also reiterated his life motto, which is “don’t overstay your welcome”. He explained: “I’m not the biggest fan of people hanging on to the bitter end. My pattern is to leave just a little sooner than you think I was going to.”

In terms of the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on stand-up comedy, Jerry Seinfeld said: “I don’t think if you’re going into a theatre, and it’s only one-quarter full and everybody’s got 10 seats between them, I don’t know if that’s worth doing.

“For me, I’m going to wait until everyone does feel comfortable gathering and so that you can relax, number one, and have a good time, number two. Whenever that happens, I’m happy to wait. I don’t want to compromise the experience. I want it to be that great relief.”

A number of film and TV projects have been affected by the crisis, with many titles being suspended or delayed. Here’s a full list of impacted projects.

23 Hours to Kill is out on Netflix now.

