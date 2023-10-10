Jerry Seinfeld teases ‘Seinfeld’ reunion: “Something is going to happen”

Jerry Seinfeld has hinted a Seinfeld reunion might be on the cards, 25 years after the show came to an end.

During a stand-up show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday (October 7), the comedian teased the possibility of a reworked version of the show’s finale.

Asked whether he liked the sitcom’s divisive final episode, Seinfeld replied: “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is secret.

Advertisement

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet.

“And just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Jerry Seinfeld hinted that something is in the works regarding the ending of Seinfeld. Larry David is involved. This video was taken at his Boston show at the Wang Theater on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/OW0wGPT4gl — Kevin Rozell (@Zellyanks) October 9, 2023

Seinfeld ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. The sitcom starred Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself, alongside friends George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his neighbour Kramer (Michael Richards).

Since the two-part finale aired in May 1998, which sees the core cast put on trial, the show’s co-creator has expressed regret over its execution.

Speaking at the New Yorker festival in October 2017 (via Vulture), Seinfeld said: “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it. There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

Advertisement

Larry David also previously acknowledged the backlash against Seinfeld’s ending, saying the reaction went on to inform his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Speaking to Grantland in 2014, David said: “I think the thing about finales is everybody writes their own finale in their head. Whereas if they just tune in during the week to a normal show they’re surprised by what’s going on. They haven’t written it beforehand, they don’t know what the show is.

“But for a finale, they go, ‘Oh, well this should happen to George, and Jerry and Elaine should get together,’ and all that. They’ve already written it, and often they’re disappointed, because it’s not what they wrote.”

Earlier this year, an AI-generated spoof version of Seinfeld went viral on Twitch.