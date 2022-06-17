Jessica Barden and Harry Lawtey lead cast of rom-com series ‘You & Me’

ITV has announced the cast for upcoming romantic comedy series You & Me, which has commenced filming in South East London.

Harry Lawtey (Industry) plays Ben, a young northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. He’s joined by Jessica Barden (The End Of The Fucking World, Pieces Of Her) as Emma, a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success.

Sophia Brown (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Giri/Haji) rounds out the main cast as Jess, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus. Other cast members include Julie Hesmondhalgh, Andi Osho, Lily Newmark and Janie Dee.

The three-part series, told over two separate timelines, is written by Jamie Davis and directed by Tom Vaughn (Doctor Foster). Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal), Alexander Lamb (We Hunt Together) and Russell T Davies (It’s A Sin) all serve as executive producers.

A synopsis reads: “You & Me is more than just a love story. It is also a story about love… about finding love when you least expect it, about losing it, about parental and sibling love, about sex and friendship, about the difficult decisions we must all make in the name of love, and the often searingly painful cost of love.”

Speaking about the role, Barden said: “I feel so lucky to be working with so many talented and iconic people. The type of story we are telling is what the British film and TV industry does best, and I can’t wait for people to see the show!”

“It’s a real privilege to be trusted with Ben’s story,” Lawtey said. “You & Me is a brilliant, contemporary look at what it means to love. It’s about hope, heartache and that tendency for life to move a little faster than you’re able to keep up. Working alongside Sophia, Jess and this great crew is a joy – I can’t wait to share what we’ve made.”

Brown added: “I’m thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant Jess and Harry to help bring Jamie’s beautiful scripts to life. I fell in love with the characters so quickly – at every turn they made me laugh, then made me cry. What makes the project so special is how swiftly we capture the intricacy of life – how delicate love, loss, friendship and parenthood are in the modern world.”

You & Me will premiere on ITV’s upcoming free streaming service ITVX in 2023. It will air on ITV’s traditional channels months later.