Jessica Chastain says Oscar Isaac friendship has “never quite been the same” after ‘Scenes From A Marriage’

Jessica Chastain has said her friendship with Oscar Isaac has “never quite been the same” after starring together in miniseries Scenes From A Marriage.

Based on the 1973 Swedish series of the same name, the HBO remake examines the break-up between married couple Jonathan Levy (Isaac) and Mira Phillips (Chastain). It marked an on-screen reunion for the pair, who previously starred together in 2014 film A Most Violent Year.

Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair, Chastain described how shooting the series had an impact on her friendship with Isaac. “I mean, Scenes From A Marriage was very tough,” she said. “And I lover Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same.

“We’re going to be ok, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much ‘I love you, I hate you’ in that series. But there’s so much joy in what I get to do. There’s a lot of catharsis.”

“I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences,” she added. “They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine. But then I live a very quiet life. I don’t have these tortured things in my life. I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully.”

Isaac received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role in the series, while Chastain was nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

Other cast members in Scenes From A Marriage include Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll, Sunita Mani, Shirley Rumierk and Anna Rust.

Recently, Chastain played Tammy Wynette opposite Michael Shannon in the TV series George & Tammy, which follows the country singer’s tumultuous relationship with George Jones.

Earlier this year, Chastain revealed how she changed a specific scene in the series because the original draft “deeply disturbed” her.