‘Jessica Jones’ star Krysten Ritter wants to return to Marvel

Krysten Ritter, who starred as leading Marvel superhero Jessica Jones in the acclaimed Netflix show, has voiced her desire to return to the MCU.

The show followed Daredevil as the second serialised Marvel outing on the streaming platform, but was axed in February 2019.

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning,” Netflix told Deadline at the time.

Advertisement

Now Ritter, whose past credits include Breaking Bad and Veronica Mars, has said that she would “die to play Jessica again.”

“I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I’m so proud of that character,” the actor said in an interview with Screen Rant. “Not only because it was like a great role and she’s such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don’t know who else has.”

Ritter went on to describe how her character’s relationship with past trauma connected with her.

“It’s just so, so big and such a thing I’m so grateful to have been a part of,” she concluded. “So if there’s ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash.”

Elsewhere in the MCU, Tim Roth has confessed that he first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to embarrass his children.

Advertisement

“I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it.”