Jessica Lange says she won’t return to ‘American Horror Story’ and could be done with TV altogether

The actor returned to the anthology series for 'Apocalypse'

Jessica Lange has ruled herself out for a return to American Horror Story and suggested she could be done with TV work altogether.

The actor appeared in the first four seasons of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, playing characters including Murder House’s Constance Langdon and Freak Show’s Elsa Mars.

She returned to the show for its 2018 run as she reprised the role of Langdon in Apocalypse. But, in several recent interviews, Lange has told fans not to expect to see her make another appearance in future seasons.

“I did [Apocalypse] because it was recreating Constance, which was, for me, a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House,” she told The Wrap. “But I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character.”

Lange continued to explain that she didn’t think it would be the same to work on the show without so many of the original actors involved, like Frances Conroy and Kathy Bates.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she added: “I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons. Great characters. It was exciting to do. I worked with some of my favourite actors but I can’t see that we could ever get back to that.”

The actor has reunited with Murphy on his new Netflix series The Politician, which was released last week (September 27). It could be her last TV role, though, as she told The Hollywood Reporter: “It would take something very, very different and special to jump back into [TV]. Because at this point, I’m not sure I’m not finished. I might have come to the end of it.”

The latest instalment of American Horror Story, AHS: 1984, premiered last month (September 19). It is the first season not to star Evan Peters while Sarah Paulson will reportedly only have a bit part in the new episodes.