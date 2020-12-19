Jim Carrey says his time playing Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ has come to an end

Jim Carrey has announced that his time playing president-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live has come to an end.

The comedian announced his departure in a tweet posted today (December 19) ahead of the show’s Christmas episode.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey wrote.

Advertisement

“I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

The comedian took over the role of Biden from Woody Harrelson for the 46th season of the famous sketch show.

Carrey, who has hosted SNL twice, pitched himself for the part to series creator Lorne Michaels directly.

“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told Vulture. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and…Hopefully it’s funny.”

Advertisement

Back in September, Harrelson explained to NME why he moved on from playing Biden.

“I was approached two or three times but I couldn’t do it so I don’t know, maybe Lorne has moved on which would probably be smart to have people who were definitely going to show up,” he said.

“Because I don’t know, I wasn’t always going to be there, but I’d be open to doing it again of course. It’s so fun.”

Meanwhile, Carrey has revealed he would be interested in doing a sequel to The Mask — though only if it was made by a “crazy visionary filmmaker”.

The actor famously starred in the 1994 film as banker Stanley Ipkiss, who turns into a green-headed, mischievous gangster after finding a magical mask.