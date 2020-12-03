Jim Parsons reveals he once auditioned for ‘The Office’

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has revealed he auditioned for The Office.

The actor, who played Sheldon Cooper in the hit sitcom, said he was up for a part when the US remake of the Ricky Gervais comedy was first announced.

“This was years ago, obviously,” Parsons said of his audition in an interview with ET Canada.

“I was like, ‘how stupid, it’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now,'” he said, without saying which role he was auditioning for.

He added: “So I’m not good at telling what’s going to stay or not.”

The US remake of The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. it starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, B.J. Novak, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and others.

Parsons starred recently in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood as notorious talent agent Henry Wilson. The actor also worked with Murphy for his remake of The Boys In The Band, in which he played Michael.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “This dark and doleful comedy is more than just a queer history lesson; it’s a film primed to hit some long-exposed raw nerves.”

Elsewhere, Parsons said earlier this year that he didn’t realise he and his partner had contracted COVID-19.

“We didn’t know what it was,” he said. “We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defied the descriptions. For me, I didn’t realise how completely taste and smell could be gone.”