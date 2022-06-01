Jimmy Carr’s father calls for son to be stripped of Limerick honour over “offensive” joke

Jimmy Carr’s father has called for his son to be stripped of a local award over his “offensive” joke.

Jim Carr criticised a joke the comedian made in his 2021 book called Before & Laughter in which he pokes fun at his parents, writing: “I’m the son of two immigrants from Limerick who moved to Slough (they moved from a shit town to another shit town, I guess they knew what they liked.)”

Carr Sr. has since told Limerick Leader he thinks his son “crossed the line”. He explained he has reached out to the Mayor of Limerick, Limerick City and County Council to strip the comedian of an award he received in 2013.

Jimmy was awarded the Certificate of Irish Heritage award, which hailed “descendants of previous generations of Irish citizens in an official way” from 2011 to 2015.

His father has since called him a “shock jock” and said he is “one sick comedian”, adding: “Leave all that aside, I don’t want somebody writing that about Limerick in a book.

“His defence will be, ‘they are only words, I’m only having a laugh’.”

Earlier this year, Carr was criticised over a joke he made about the Holocaust and the travelling community in his Netflix special His Dark Material.

In the stand-up special, released on December 25 last year, the comedian refers to the death of thousands of travellers killed by the Nazis as a “positive”.

“When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine,” Carr said. “But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis. No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.”