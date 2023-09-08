Jimmy Fallon apologises to ‘Tonight Show’ staff after toxic workplace report

Jimmy Fallon has apologised to staff on The Tonight Show after a new report alleged a toxic workplace environment.

In a report published yesterday (September 7), Rolling Stone spoke to current and former workers on Fallon’s late night talk show, who alleged erratic behaviour from the host and a “pretty glum atmosphere” on set.

Yesterday evening, following the publication of the report, Fallon and showrunner Chris Miller spoke to staff on a Zoom meeting, according to two staff members quoted in Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

The staffers said that Fallon apologised for the allegations made in the report, and said he did not intend to “create that type of atmosphere for the show.”

According to the staff members, Fallon said: “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” They added that Fallon said: “I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”

A spokesperson for NBC said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,” the spokesperson said. “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate.

“As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

The report came just a day after Fallon hosted a special album launch event for The Rolling Stones at London’s Hackney Empire to announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.