Jimmy Fallon tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Fallon has revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, but only experienced “mild symptoms” because he was fully vaccinated.
The Tonight Show host took to social media yesterday (January 3) to reveal his diagnosis, explaining that he received the positive results on the first day of his Christmas break.
“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for [COVID-19],” Fallon captioned on a picture of himself sitting alone in a testing room, wearing a mask. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.”
“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed,” he continued. “Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job.”
Fallon then joked about the room that NBC put him in for his COVID test. “And also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.” The room was named after the late Gary Coleman’s iconic line from the classic US sitcom Diff’rent Strokes.
In the comments section of the post, a fan asked Fallon is he will be filming new episodes of The Tonight Show or if a guest would be filling in; Fallon responded: “The positive came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling [100 per cent]!”
The late-night TV host is the latest in a long line of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent months.
Last week, Hugh Jackman announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus. Sharing a video, he described some of his symptoms, which he said was “like a cold – I have scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose”.
BTS members RM, Jin and Suga all tested positive for the virus last month, while Bryan Adams revealed in November that he had contracted Coronavirus for the second time.