Jimmy Fallon tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Fallon has revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, but only experienced “mild symptoms” because he was fully vaccinated.

The Tonight Show host took to social media yesterday (January 3) to reveal his diagnosis, explaining that he received the positive results on the first day of his Christmas break.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for [COVID-19],” Fallon captioned on a picture of himself sitting alone in a testing room, wearing a mask. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.”