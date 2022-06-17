Jimmy Kimmel apologises for saying Beyoncé’s name wrong “for 20 years”

Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Beyoncé for mispronouncing her name for “20 years”.

Following the news of Beyoncé’s forthcoming return with ‘RENAISSANCE’, the host and comedian made his apology to the singer in the opening speech of his show yesterday (June 16).

‘This will be Beyoncé’s first new album since 2016. And I feel like this is a good time to mention something that’s been bothering me,” Kimmel began, before bringing up her name on screen.

Advertisement

“I want everybody to look at this together. The accent mark is at the end. It’s on the ‘e’. So it’s actually ‘Be-yon-say’. Not ‘Beyon-Say.'”

He then addressed the star directly with a joke reference to the 1999 Destiny’s Child hit ‘Say My Name’: “I just want to be-yon-say, to be-yon-say, that I am so-ray for screwing up your name for 20 years. I mean you said, you told us ‘Say my name, say my name,’ and we didn’t listen.”

Meanwhile, ‘RENAISSANCE’ is reportedly set to feature country and dance tracks, with contributions from hit songwriter Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 hit ‘Halo’ and Raphael Saadiq, who has crafted hits for Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, and Beyoncé’s sister Solange’s 2016 album ‘A Seat At The Table’.

Recently, Beyoncé deleted her profile pictures from her official social media accounts as she prepared to enter her next solo era.

Advertisement

Beyoncé confirmed she was working on new music last summer. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she explained. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”