Jimmy Kimmel criticised for crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech: “Very disrespectful!”

Jimmy Kimmel has been criticised for crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech with a misjudged skit.

On Monday night (September 12), Kimmel and actor Will Arnett presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The skit saw Arnett drag Kimmel’s “passed out” body onto the stage, before placing him right next to the microphone.

But as Brunson – who won for her work on the ABC series Abbott Elementary – stepped onto the stage to accept her award, Kimmel continued the gag by pretending to be out cold, prompting Brunson to give her speech over his body.

Viewers soon took to Twitter to criticise Kimmel, with many describing the skit as “disrespectful”.

“Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘dead’ body,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “The choice to make Quinta Brunson step over Jimmy Kimmel to get to the mic and then play her off early was atrocious.”

“Jimmy Kimmel RUINED Quinta Brunson’s onstage pictures!” said another. “He should have gotten his ass off the stage! Very disrespectful!”

Despite the widespread outrage on social media, Brunson herself said she wasn’t too bothered about the gag, although she admitted that she may view it differently in time.

“I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much – I don’t know what the internet thinks…” she told The LA Times when asked about it.

“I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I don’t know, tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

On the night, Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus were the biggest winners, while Euphoria star Zendaya made history as the youngest-ever person to win two Emmy awards.