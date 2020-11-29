Joanna Page says next ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas special will be show’s last

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says the show’s next Christmas special will be its last ever episode.

It comes after the BBC confirmed this week that the show will returni to screens “one day”.

Speaking to The Sun, Page addressed the future of the show, saying: “As a fan, surely they’ve got to do another one.”

Advertisement She added: “I don’t think we’d ever do another series because I don’t think we could get everyone together for long enough, but I can’t imagine they could leave it the way they did. One more special, then done.”

Earlier this week, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore was prompted for an answer on the future of the show while outlining this year’s BBC Christmas television schedule, and told the Daily Mail that a return for the show “wasn’t something that was going to happen this year”.

Moore added that there could be plans for the series to return “one day” without giving further detail about any concrete plans about specific dates to look forward to.

In September, co-creator Ruth Jones quashed rumours that she and James Corden had been writing new Gavin and Stacey episodes in lockdown. She had said “I’m gonna let people just speculate,” before adding: “But we didn’t.”

Gavin and Stacey returned for a Christmas special last year after a decade away from screens, with the show being streamed for the equivalent of 80 years.

In a five-star review of the special, NME said: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.

“Die-hard fans might have minor quibbles with a lack of character progression, but it’s clear Corden and Jones have resurrected their beloved baby with hugely successful results.”