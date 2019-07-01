Joanna Page says the script for the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas special made her cry

‘Gavin & Stacey’ star Joanna Page has revealed more about the first stages of the show’s forthcoming Christmas Special, and said that the script made her cry.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Page said: “When we had the read-through, I walked in and it was so emotional. I hadn’t seen so many of the cast for so many years.I kept touching everybody’s face and saying, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s you – I’ve missed you so much’.

“Then we sat down to read the script and it was like we’d never been away. We all came together like a big ­family. It was really lovely. We had a right laugh.”

She continued: “The script is brilliant. It’s really good. It made me cry, it made me laugh and it made me think, ‘I just want to spend Christmas with this family’. I think fans will love it. It’s quite nostalgic, but it also feels quite modern and funny. We start filming it in a couple of weeks and I can’t wait to get started.”

News of the one-off return for the much-loved sitcom was revealed in May. Last month James Corden, who plays Smithy and writes the show alongside Nessa-actor Ruth Jones, posted a photo of the first rehearsals.

In a subsequent interview Corden said he felt he “owed it to the characters” to check in on them almost a decade later.