Joanna Page would only return for ‘Gavin & Stacey’ after quitting acting career

Joanna Page is set to quit acting to focus on TV presenting, although there’s one role which could tempt her return.

The actress, who plays Stacey in BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, said she’d only return to acting if another special was on the cards following the 2019 Christmas edition.

“We all want to know what Smithy said at the end,” Page told The Mirror.

“It’s such a great job. You’re working with people who make you laugh all day long like Rob Brydon. The Christmas special felt like a big reunion.”

Page, who is set to host ITV’s The Pet Show on Sunday (October 31), has decided to focus on TV presenting as she prepares to welcome her fourth child with actor husband James Thornton.

She has no idea if another Gavin & Stacey special is in the works, however, believing the show’s return will be “very out of the blue” like the Christmas special.

“None of the rest of the cast ever expected we would do another special,” Page said. “We didn’t have a clue. After the third series ended we were told, ‘this is it, there won’t be any more’ so it was a complete shock.

“I’d expect if it was ever going to be on TV again that getting another phone call out of the blue is what would happen.”

Earlier this year, the show’s co-creator James Corden teased another special could happen. “As it stands there aren’t any plans to do more, but that’s not to say that there isn’t the want or the inclination to do one,” Corden said.

He continued: “When we wrote that last special we never thought whether we’d make another, but that special ends on such a… it ends so open I think it would be a shame to leave it there.

“That’s certainly my feeling and I think Ruth [Jones] feels the same. It doesn’t feel like the end of a book but the end of a chapter. If we did another that would be the end of it.”

In NME’s five-star review of the 2019 Christmas special, it read: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.”