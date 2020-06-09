Jodie Comer leads all-star revival of Alan Bennett’s ‘Talking Heads’

Jodie Comer will be leading the TV revival of Alan Bennett’s series of monologues from the 1980s, Talking Heads.

The Killing Eve star will be one of several artists taking part, performing the one-person pieces separately.

The revival was imagined with social distancing in mind, as cast members filmed their segments individually at Elstree Studios in London.

Comer will be starring in ‘Her Big Chance’, focusing on Lesley, an aspiring actress in West Germany who secures what she thinks is her big break.

Her monologue, however, reveals what she has signed onto is a pornographic film, unwittingly.

📸 First look of Jodie Comer in the remake of "Her Big Chance" as part of the Talking Heads monologues for the BBC. pic.twitter.com/QEDRIVGV1e — best of jodie comer (@badpostjcomer) June 8, 2020

Other stars taking part in the revival include Lesley Manville, Tamsin Greig, Martin Freeman, Maxine Peake, Kristin Scott Thomas, Imelda Staunton and more and Sarah Lancashire.

Jodie Comer was recently tapped to star in a revival of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, specifically adapted from Tim Minchin’s 2010 musical, taking on the role of schoolteacher Miss Honey.

In the same project, backed by Netflix, Ralph Fiennes confirmed he had been cast as Miss Trunchbull. Emma Stone is also reportedly in talks to star.

Minchin previously told NME: “I’ve actually just been working on – and this is an exclusive scoop – a new song for Matilda because we’re meant to be, if it wasn’t for coronavirus, making a film of Matilda.

“I’ve been working on it for a few days in my coronavirus cave. It’s sticky because it’s meant to be the song that ends the thing. It’s killing me. I just wanna fucking shoot my computer and make it go away.

All 12 Talking Heads films will be available to stream from June 23 on BBC iPlayer, while being broadcast on BBC One weekly.