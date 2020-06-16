Killling Eve star Jodie Comer has said Stephen Graham convinced her to keep her Scouse accent early in her career.

The actress, originally from Liverpool, explained to Radio Times how she considered dropping her accent when she was starting out across auditions.

“When I was much younger, when I was with another agency and really young, I don’t know where I got it from, but I thought ‘I have to lose my accent.'” Comer explained.

Advertisement

“And I remember working with Stephen Graham and he was great. He was like, ‘Don’t you dare lose your accent!’ And I didn’t.”

Comer and Graham worked together on Good Cop in 2012. The actress added, “Maybe it’s just this idea of being working class from the North West, you don’t hear those voices all the time on television.”

The Killing Eve star also recalled the possibility of her character Villanelle being given a Scouse accent, which she refused. “I’m afraid Scouse will not be making an appearance on Killing Eve,” Comer confirmed to The Sun.

“In season two, it got written into one episode. I asked them to take it out because it seemed too gimmicky for me. I was like, ‘We know she does accents but Scouse feels too much like a wink to the camera’.”

Elsewhere, Jodie Comer is leading the TV revival of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads series of monologues from the 1980s, playing an unwitting aspiring actress in ‘Her Big Chance’.

Advertisement All 12 Talking Heads films will be available to stream from June 23 on BBC iPlayer, while being broadcast on BBC One weekly.