Jodie Foster says she will not return for ‘True Detective’ season five

Fans of True Detective have seemingly seen the last of Jodie Foster in the hit crime series.

Last month, it was announced that True Detective has been renewed for a fifth season at HBO. Heading the upcoming fifth season will be Issa López, who helmed Night Country – aka season four.

With López’s return, fans have speculated that season five will break True Detective‘s anthology streak and could potentially move into the realm of continual storytelling, with Foster and other Night Country characters possibly returning.

While at the Oscars’ red carpet event, Jodie Foster confirmed to Variety that this will not be the case. When asked if she will return for True Detective‘s fifth season, Foster replied: “No, it’s an anthology. It’s one and done.”

Jodie Foster says she won’t be back for more #TrueDetective: “It’s an anthology. It’s one and done!” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/qxqSOgif3j pic.twitter.com/eeNvt6LYEK — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

In Night Country, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) investigate the disappearance of eight scientists working at a remote arctic research station in Alaska. They soon discover that the incident could be connected to one of their old cases, pulling them both into a dark and unexpected journey.

In a five-star review of True Detective: Night Country, NME wrote: “This iteration of True Detective is a female-driven return to form that weaves supernatural elements and a sensitive mental health narrative into a riveting and intricate detective story.”

True Detective: Night Country was the most-watched series of the show to date, with 12.7million viewers across all platforms. Little is known of True Detective‘s fifth season at the time of publishing.