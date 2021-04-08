Jodie Turner-Smith leaves ‘The Witcher’ prequel series

Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be starring in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Queen & Slim actress was originally due to play a warrior named Éile, one of the leads in the prequel series for Netflix.

“Due to a change in the production schedule for ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ limited series, unfortunately Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue on in the role of Éile,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Advertisement

Éile is described as a fierce warrior who leaves her clan and decides to become a nomadic musician, disregarding her role as the queen’s guardian.

She is forced to return to the clan by a “grand reckoning” and acts in the name of “vengeance and redemption”.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to take place 1,200 years before the events of the flagship show and follows “the creation of the very first Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.”

Éile will now be recast – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Jodie Turner-Smith received her breakout role in Meline Matsoukas’ 2019 debut feature Queen & Slim, starring opposite Daniel Kaluuya.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of Queen & Slim, NME called the film “a riveting romantic thriller” and went on to say: “Both Kaluuya and Turner-Smith are terrific: this could and should become her star-making role, much as Get Out became Kaluuya’s.”