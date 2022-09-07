Jodie Turner-Smith set to join Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte’

Jodie Turner-Smith looks set to join the cast of upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The British actor, known for roles in Queen & Slim and 2021’s Without Remorse, is finalising a deal to star in the Disney+ series, according to Deadline.

The only confirmed cast member is Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games, Dear Evan Hansen), whose involvement in the series was announced in July this year.

This comes ahead of Disney’s annual D23 fan event, which features a Lucasfilm presentation this Saturday (September 10) alongside other announcements from Marvel and 20th Century Studios.

Join us in welcoming Amandla Stenberg to the the Star Wars galaxy. #TheAcolyte https://t.co/PhriTUdZcv pic.twitter.com/LJp9LeZQik — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) July 22, 2022

The Acolyte, led by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, is described as a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era – a period set roughly 200 years before events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The show is expected to begin production in London later this year.

Turner-Smith’s next film is director Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, where she stars alongside Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy and Don Cheadle. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 25, 2022.

The next Star Wars spin-off show is Andor starring Diego Luna, who reprises his role as Cassian Andor from 2016’s Rogue One. The show debuts on Disney+ on September 21.