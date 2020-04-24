Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has refunded a donation from Louis CK

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have returned a donation from controversial comedian Louis CK.

Biden became the overwhelming favourite to beDemocratic candidate to take on President Donald Trump earlier this month when rival Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign.

CK has been a vocal supporter of Biden, and pledged $2,800 to the campaign to show his support.

As Time now report, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign revealed that the donation has been returned to CK, though declined to comment on any reason for the refund.

Louis CK was the subject of an article published by the New York Times in 2018, which saw five women who had worked with the comedian in some capacity claiming inappropriate behaviour by CK, including that he masturbated in front of female comedians. CK then responded, confirming to fans that “the stories were true”.

The comedian made his controversial comeback this month, sharing a surprise new stand-up special on his website.

In the new film, CK discusses his sexual misconduct. “How was your last couple of years?” he asks the Washington DC crowd during the show. “How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys? Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?”

“I learned a lot,” CK said of the experience during the show. “I learned how to eat alone in a restaurant with people giving me the finger from across the room.”

CK was recently criticised by Fiona Apple for his lack of remorse over his wrongdoing. “I know he’s got such a great brain and he understands why he did that shit,” she said. “I feel robbed that he’s not giving us what he thinks about that.”

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, meanwhile, has labelled Joe Biden a “fucking slimeball” who he “can’t imagine” beating Donald Trump in the 2020 election.