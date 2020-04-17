Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole has said one of his Gangs Of London co-stars would make a better Bond than him.

The actor was tipped by bookies as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig in the iconic spy franchise, named alongside the likes of Tom Hardy and James Norton.

Speaking to NME, Cole said there was someone else in the Gangs Of London cast that would make a better 007 though. “I think it would be Lucian Msamati,” he said. “All day long. I’d love to see Lucian rocking the 007 tux.”

Co-star Sope Dirisu added: “We’ve already seen him in a tux. Watch the series and you’ll see Lucian in a tux with a pistol and a silencer.”

“He could play a bad guy, probably,” Cole replied. “Lucian for the villain in the next Bond movie.” You can watch the full interview at the top of the page.

Cole will play Sean Wallace, the heir to his dad’s criminal organisation, in Gangs Of London, which premieres on Sky Atlantic on April 23. Dirisu portrays Elliot Finch, a potential ally for Wallace.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as James Bond for one last time in No Time To Die later this year – it will be the fifth time the actor has played the MI6 agent. The movie was scheduled for release this month but has been pushed back to November 12, 2020, in the UK due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The latest Bond instalment will follow in the US on November 25 and is also set to feature appearances from Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and more.