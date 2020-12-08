Joe Exotic has reportedly written to Kim Kardashian to help him receive a presidential pardon.

The Tiger King star, currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plan against Carole Baskin as well as several animal cruelty charges, reached out to Kardashian for legal help, according to the Mirror.

“I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart,” Exotic wrote in a letter obtained by the paper.

He continued: “I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father.

“I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I’ve been taken away from my husband who I love dearly.

“Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I’m a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn’t do.”

Exotic’s letter asked Kardashian to telephone Donald Trump to speed up his case, saying: “No one even has to know you did it.”

Kardashian has recently been lobbying for prison reform in the US, and has been doing a four-year law apprenticeship to become a lawyer.

An attorney for Joe Exotic recently said that he believes they are “very, very close” to receiving a presidential pardon.