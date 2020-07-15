A Tiger King museum is in development, hosting memorabilia which formerly belonged to the show’s star Joe Exotic.

Actor Zak Bagans is helming the project, TMZ reports, after collecting a number of items belonging to Exotic from a weekend spent at the zoo to film his own show Ghost Adventures.

The future exhibits include pill bottles, items of clothing, wedding tokens, Exotic’s infamous jewelled crown, and his “penis pump” – as well as a glass pipe belonging to Exotic’s ex-husband Travis Maldonado.

Bagans was gifted the items by Jeff Lowe, who bought the zoo from Exotic following his arrest for attempting to orchestrate the murder of his rival Carole Baskin.

The potential museum will also feature original signage from Exotic’s zoo when it was still called Exotic Animal Park, and a mural paying tribute to Maldonado’s fatal bullet wound after his death in 2017.

Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, says he is “in danger” in prison.

Exotic wrote in a letter that he thinks he will “be dead in 2-3 months”. Passage detailed how Exotic had been suffering since he has had COVID (different to COVID-19) since birth).

“When he found out he had COVID all of his organs started shutting down,” Passage said on The Sunday Project.

“It all started with the ulcers on his face, and so once that starts, it’s downhill from there. From the last thing we’ve heard he is starting to get the ulcers and they’re not healing. It’s very detrimental.”

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.