Joe Exotic asks for presidential pardon again after father dies of COVID-19

Joe Exotic has renewed his request for a presidential pardon, after his father died of COVID-19.

The Tiger King star is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting a murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, and has reportedly asked for pardon once more, in order to attend his father’s funeral on Saturday (January 9).

According to TMZ, Exotic’s legal team flew to Washington D.C yesterday (January 7) in order to renew his request for a pardon from Donald Trump.

Eric Love, leading the legal team, reportedly told the publication he had a meeting with “someone White House/pardon-related” without specifying who.

They also specified that if Trump denies the request for a full pardon, the team will ask a judge for “a day pass” so that Joe Exotic may travel to Oklahoma as part of a temporary release.

Writing on his Instagram account via his lawyers in December of last year, the Tiger King star said on his potential pardon: “If President Trump grants me this miracle, I can honestly say I am putting everyone connected to that zoo and that industry behind me.

“I am taking the higher road and will work on forgiving them. They’ve got a much bigger Man and karma to deal with one day than me and God knows everything.”

Joe Exotic also reached out to Kim Kardashian last December for legal help, saying “I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart.”