Joe Exotic says he’s “too innocent and too GAY” for Donald Trump to pardon him

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has reacted to not being granted a pardon by ex-president Donald Trump, saying he is “too innocent and too GAY”.

In a tweet written for Exotic by his team, he said, “I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump.

“I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post,” he continued.

Advertisement

“Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.”

I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021

The zoo owner is currently serving a 22-year sentence at a Fort Worth, Texas, prison for attempting to hire a hit man to assassinate his rival Carole Baskin, in addition to a myriad of animal abuse charges.

Exotic’s failure to secure a pardon must have come as a shock, considering he reportedly had a stretch-truck limousine parked outside his prison to transport him to a secure location.

Head lawyer on Exotic’s case, private investigator Eric Love, was also confident that he would receive a pardon, so much so that he filmed a celebration video in anticipation.

Advertisement

143 people in total were recipients of Trump’s pardons, or had their sentences commuted, on his final day in office. Those include the likes of Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and Death Row records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris.