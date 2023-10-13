Joe Jonas files to dismiss divorce case with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has filed to dismiss his divorce case against Sophie Turner.

The former couple officially announced their separation on September 6 on Instagram, where they described it as a “united decision”.

However, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Jonas Brother has now filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution. The publication states that the pair will instead “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues” after reaching “various agreements” during mediation.

The court documents only pertain to Joe’s petition, which he filed on September 1. The state of Turner’s UK divorce case is currently unknown.

It comes after Jonas and Turner reportedly reached an agreement over the custody of their two daughters.

According to court documents obtained by both Page Six and TMZ, the estranged couple believed an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming” after starting a four-day mediation last week.

Now, a temporary agreement has been made for the rest of the year.

In a joint statement via People, the couple said: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

According to the settlement, their children will initially stay with the Game Of Thrones star from October 9 to 21 and she will be allowed to travel throughout the US or the UK. Their daughters will then stay with Jonas until November 2.

Custody will continue between the two of them until January 7, 2024 and holidays will also be split.

Turner previously filed a petition in Manhattan last month, claiming the couple’s two daughters had been “wrongfully retained” in “New York City from their habitual residence of England”.

Taylor Swift reportedly loaned her New York apartment to Turner and her two daughters while they ironed out custody arrangements.