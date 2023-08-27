Joe Keery says it “feels like it’s time” for ‘Stranger Things’ to end

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has admitted that it “feels like it’s time” for the hit sci-fi show to end.

The Netflix show will end after its fifth upcoming seasons, and its stars have all shared mixed feelings about the news.

Earlier this year, David Harbour (Jim Hopper) expressed his belief that it’s “definitely time” for the Netflix series to end, while Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) said she is ready to move on from the show.

Advertisement

Now, Keery has spoken to Women’s Wear Daily about the show ending, saying: “It does feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

He added: “So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it….

“Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

Filming on the fifth season is scheduled to start this year, which will consist of eight episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.

Speaking to NME, Matt Duffer confirmed the final season will be paced differently in comparison to previous seasons.

Advertisement

“Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” Matt said. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”