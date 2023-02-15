Joe Lycett and Harry Styles lead nominations for The British LGBT Awards 2023

Joe Lycett and Harry Styles are among the stars nominated for this year’s British LGBT Awards.

The upcoming ceremony will honour leading LGBTQ+ activists, allies and celebrities who have worked to advance the rights of LGBTQ+ people during the past 12 months.

Lycett made headlines ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, when he threatened to destroy £10,000 of his own money is David Beckham didn’t pull out of £10m deal with the host nation.

Advertisement

The comedian eventually revealed his threat to be an awareness-raising stunt, and instead donated his money to LGBTQ+ charities.

Fellow nominee Rod Stewart also spoke out against Qatar, telling The Sunday Times it “would have been good” to play his song ‘The Killing of Georgie’, about the murder of a gay man in the 1970s, at the opening ceremony as a protest.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1million (£832,432), to play there 15 months ago,” he added. “I turned it down. It’s not right to go.”

Other nominees for this year’s awards include Alex Scott, Sue Perkins, Lizzo, Alison Hammond, Emma Watson, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Visage, Luke Evans and Graham Norton.

Announcing the awards, British LGBT Awards founder Sarah Garrett said: “It is more important than ever that we shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been another very challenging 12 months for the community.

Advertisement

“The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations, have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.”

Lycett is nominated for the media moment of the year award for his money-shredding stunt, as is World Cup pundit Scott, who wore the One Love armband despite it being banned at the tournament.

Last year, the award went to Johannes Radebe and John Whaite for their same-sex partnership on Strictly Come Dancing.

This year’s ceremony will be held in London on Friday, June 23.

In January this year, new data revealed that people aged 16-24 (aka Gen Z) are more likely to identify themselves as being part of the LGBTQ+ community.